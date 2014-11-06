Phil Craig Named Chief Creative Officer at DNI

Discovery Communications has hired producer and network executive Phil Craig as executive vice president and chief creative officer for Discovery Networks International (DNI). The newly created position will see Craig lead an international production and development team driving many of Discovery’s global hit series and creating a content pipeline spanning more than 220 countries and territories.

Craig will report to JB Perrette, president of Discovery Networks International, and will be based in London with a starting date of February 2015. He joins Discovery from ABC TV in Australia, where he has held the post of Head of Factual since 2012, based in Sydney. Perrette said in a release: “Phil has an impressive track record of creating hit series and nurturing great creative talent, which together with his unique global experience, makes him the perfect choice.”

The production and development group Craig will lead is in five locations: Silver Spring, Md.; New York; Miami; London and Singapore. He will develop factual and lifestyle content primarily for flagship global networks Discovery Channel and TLC, and will work with his U.S. counterparts on content sharing and development. He will work alongside Rosemary Newell, DNI’s SVP of programming and content operations, who has led the production and development group while the search was conducted.

