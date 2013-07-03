Phil Breman Joins NBC as VP, Current Programming
NBC has hired Phil Breman to be VP of current programming, an
NBC spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
He will oversee some of the network's new comedies and
dramas for the upcoming 2013-14 season, reporting to NBC Entertainment's
executive VP of current programming, Vernon Sanders.
Breman was most recently executive director of original
series development at Disney Channel since 2008, a post he left last March.
While at Disney Channel, he was responsible for the development and production
of all live-action series like Good Luck
Charlie, Jessie and Shake It Up.
Before that he was a sitcom writer/producer and worked as a coordinator at NBC
Studios.
The Hollywood Reporter
first reported the story.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.