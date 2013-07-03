Phil Breman Joins NBC as VP, Current Programming

NBC has hired Phil Breman to be VP of current programming, an

NBC spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

He will oversee some of the network's new comedies and

dramas for the upcoming 2013-14 season, reporting to NBC Entertainment's

executive VP of current programming, Vernon Sanders.

Breman was most recently executive director of original

series development at Disney Channel since 2008, a post he left last March.

While at Disney Channel, he was responsible for the development and production

of all live-action series like Good Luck

Charlie, Jessie and Shake It Up.

Before that he was a sitcom writer/producer and worked as a coordinator at NBC

Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter

first reported the story.