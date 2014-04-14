Phelps Returns To Pool On Universal Sports Network

Michael Phelps will end his retirement by competing April 24 at the Mesa Grand Prix. The event marks the first appearance by the 22-time Olympic medialist since the 2012 London Games.

The competition, also featuring Olympic swimmers Ryan Lochte and Katie Ledecky, is scheduled to air live on Universal Sports Network on Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26 at 8 p.m. E.T.

The event takes place at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa, Ariz. beginning Thursday, April 24. The schedule has yet to be released, but USN plans to cut in to show Phelps if he races on that day.

