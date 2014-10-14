Pharrell, Christina Aguilera Returning to ‘The Voice’

The Voice has set the coaching lineup for its spring cycle.

Pharrell Williams, who made his debut on the current fall cycle of the NBC series, will return for the spring along with original coach Christina Aguilera, who has sat out the last few cycles. The two will join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, who have been with the show since it premiered in 2011.

Pharrell will become the first replacement coach to appear on consecutive cycles.

The current season of The Voice, which also featured Gwen Stefani, has averaged a 4.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 13 million total viewers.

The news was announced Tuesday morning on Today by the show’s host Carson Daly.