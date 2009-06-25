PGA, Turner Sports Extend Deal

The PGA has extended and expanded its rights deal with Turner Sports for the PGA Championship, PGA.com and the PGA Grand Slam of Golf event, not to be confused with the four major championships regularly referred to as golf's Grand Slam.

The deal runs through 2019 and includes a number of elements.

Turner will continue to cover the first two rounds of the PGA Championship and early round coverage of the final two rounds.

Cartoon Network Enterprises will now be the licensing agent for PGA in the youth market with cross-promotion and branding and a new product line. Cartoon has been making a push to grab space in sports market, striking a deal with the NBA earlier this year. The network is also launching a weekly sports programming block.

Turner continues to manage PGA.com and works with the PGA tp develop and launch mobile and other new media offerings.

"Turner's partnership with The PGA of America reflects our continuing strategy to provide the most compelling television sports content, as well as managing the best digital content. Our expanded relationship will create opportunities to better serve golf fans around the world," said David Levy, president of sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting System, Inc, announcing the deal. "This expanded partnership takes advantage of Turner's expertise in licensing, digital media and event marketing. Our broader relationship should provide growth and create new opportunities to enhance the PGA brand."