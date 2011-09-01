PGA Renews TV Agreements

PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem announced

Thursday that the PGA has renewed their broadcast deals, keeping the sport on

CBS and NBC through 2021.

The nine-year extension coincides with the remaining years of the PGA's 15-year

deal with Golf Channel that began in 2007. The current deal was set to expire

in 2012.

"[CBS and NBC] have become exceptional partners in all areas," said Finchem.

CBS, which will continue to air 20 events per year, retains the popular West

Coast Swing, the World Golf Championships' Bridgestone Invitational, the

Wyndham Championship and The Barclays, which open the FedEx Cup Playoffs. CBS

will maintain more than 130 hours of live weekend coverage per year.

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus commented that the length, as well as CBS'

longstanding partnership with the PGA, were two important factors in getting

the deal done. He also lauded network television as an "important component" of

sports coverage. "The broadcast partners are also an important part of the

equation," said McManus, "not just attracting sponsors, but keeping those

sponsors on long-term deals."

NBC continues its slate of ten events per year, with more than 75 hours of live

coverage annually. The network retains its rights to the Accenture Match

Play Championship, Cadillac Championship, Players Championship and the final

three events playoff events (Deutsche Bank, BMW and Tour Championship). The

biennial President's Cup will also continue to reside on NBC.

"The PGA Tour and the game of golf are very important to our company and our

overall business model," said Mark Lazarus, chair of NBC Sports Group, who took

over from Dick Ebersol shortly before negotiations began. "This deal for us is

an intelligent use of our wide array of assets."

NBCU-owned Golf Channel, along with the cable-broadcast rights of its current

deal, will now feature live complementary tournament coverage that will air

alongside NBC's. Finchem explained that the Golf Channel's commentary will

focus on more unique aspects such as certain pairings and individual holes.

The new agreement expands the Tour's coverage on digital platforms, featuring

simulcasts of live action on PGATour.com, CBSSports.com, NBCSports.com and

GolfChannel.com (which will extend to mobile devices and tablets), coverage of

marquee holes, highlights and regular live updates from the tournament sites.

"We believe we will set the new standard in sports media" said Lazarus.

Finchem was bullish in his sport's popularity -- he said that 165 million viewers

tuned in this year -- arguing that the influx of younger players will help

offset the struggles of top golfer Tiger Woods, whose success had always been a

major ratings pull. "There is such tremendous buzz and focus on this

juxtaposition of Tiger and Phil [Mickelson] and other veteran players against

this huge increase of young players who are coming forward and are able to win

tournaments," he said.

While Finchem did not comment on the financial terms, he did remark that the

rights fees increase in the new deal; both McManus and Lazarus commented that

the new deal remains profitable for them.

Finchem said that the Tour's charitable aspirations played a role in the length

of the new deal "We can now with confidence expect to reach $2 billion in

all-time charitable contributions by 2014, and conceivably reach $3 billion by

the end of the term," he said.