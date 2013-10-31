P&G To Use TiVo Research To Measure Cross-Platform

Procter & Gamble has signed a deal to use TiVo Research and Analytics and comScore for single source research to track the effectiveness of its cross media campaign.

The agreement covers P&G's U.S. media spending for TV and digital and matches media exposure from millions of households with actual purchase behavior from those same households. The deal marks another step closer to marketers being able to measure how much impact on sales their advertising campaigns have.

"Single source data has proven to be the gold standard for media planning and measurement," Lauren Hoenig, P&G's North America Media leader, said in a statement. "Through this deal, P&G will have access to TRA's Media TRAnalytics Platform as well as TRA and comScore's data rich single-source cross-media solution. This will enable more effective planning, tracking and measuring of our ads across platforms, which in turn, will drive effectiveness and efficiency."

"We are thrilled to be working with comScore to bring P&G the desired media planning, buying and ROI results for TV and digital," said Mark Lieberman, chairman of TRA. "Our deal underscores the value of TRA’s proprietary platform and single-source solution."