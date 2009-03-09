Pfaff Out at KMPH

Filed at 3:04 p.m. EST on March 9, 2009

Charles Pfaff is out as general manager at KMPH Fresno. The new GM is Jack Peck.

KMPH is a Fox affiliate in the #55 DMA. It's owned by Pappas Telecasting, which also owns local CW outlet KFRE. Both are among the 13 Pappas stations that filed for bankruptcy last spring. In January, Pappas agreed to sell "essentially all" of its stations to New World TV Group.

"Charlie Pfaff has made enormous contributions to our Fresno stations over the last 21 years and we sincerely appreciate the hard work, dedication and passion for the broadcasting industry that he has demonstrated over the last two decades," says Pappas President/COO Dennis J. Davis. "Charlie has always provided support and leadership to both the company and the employees and it has been my privilege and sincere honor to have been able to work with Charlie."