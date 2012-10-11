Pew: TV Remains Dominant Source of Debate Viewing

More than one in 10 (11%) viewers "dual-screened" the first presidential debate, according to a new Pew study, but the vast majority (85%) were TV only viewers.

By dual screening, Pew included "anyone who had their television on while also following the debate on a computer or mobile device," explained a Pew spokesperson. "This would include those who were following on social media, as well as those searching the web or blogs about the debate while the debate was going on."

"[T]elevision is the dominant source, outpacing other traditional sources, such as newspapers and radio, as well as online sources and social networking sites," the study concluded.

Together, those debate watchers made up more than half the country (56%), according to the Pew Research Center for the People & the Press survey of 1,006 adults Oct. 4-7.

Not surprisingly, the number of people who followed the debate online went up as the age went down. Almost a third (32%) of those under 40 said they watched the debate online, 22% of those "dual-screening," and 10% online only.

Only 11% of those between 40 and 64 watched online, and only 1% watched online only.

The study was based on a Princeton Research phone survey of people 18-plus.