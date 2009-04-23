Pew Study: Cable News More Critical of Obama

Cable news nets are more critical of the new Obama administration than broadcast news operations, at least according to a poll by the Pew Research Center.



Fox was identified by 29% of respondents when asked which of six news nets have been too critical of President Barack Obama, with CNN the next at 11% and MSNBC next at 8%.



ABC and NBC were picked as most-critical by 4% apiece, with CBS getting the nod from 3%.



On the plus side for the coverage, the majority of respondents couldn't pick a "too critical" network, with 34% saying none were and 19% saying they didn't know.



Not surprisingly, politics appears to color the answer to the question. Turns out 44% of Democrats say Fox has been too tough, for example, while only 18% of Republicans feel that way.



On the other side of the coin, five out of the six networks fell within a three-percentage-point range (13%-16%) as being too easy on the president, with CNN and MSNBC tied at 16% at the top. Fox was picked as too easy by only 5%.



The poll was conducted April 17-20 by Pew Research Center. The center surveyed approximately 1,000 adults 18-plus.