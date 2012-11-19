Pew: President Gets Election Eve Surge in Positive Press Coverage
President Barack Obama had more positive news coverage than
he had gotten in months in the days just prior to the November election, but
that was attributable to his improving race strategy rather than his prominence
in the Superstorm Sandy coverage.
That is according
to a new study from the Pew Research Center's Project for Excellence in
Journalism, based on a content analysis of 660 news stories from 49 mainstream
media outlets between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5.
According to the study, 37% of the "horserace"
stories about the president in the last week of the campaign were positive,
compared to 16% negative. That was a better favorable-to-unfavorable ratio than
at any time in the previous two months.
And while the surge in positive coverage was not tied
directly to the storm, Sandy did appear to reduce the attention on Gov. Romney,
who generated 25% less coverage in the last week than did the president.
"It is clear that things broke for Obama in the last week,"
said Tom Rosenstiel, director of the Project for Excellence in Journalism, in a
statement. "The media tend to reinforce the phenomena they observe in the final
days of the race. In this case, that included the president's performance in
the storm, but even more so, the opinion polls that were moving his way."
For the entire campaign, President Obama easily won the
favorable-to-unfavorable race, though neither candidate was on the positive
side of the ledger. From Aug. 27 through Nov. 5, 20% of the stories about the president
were favorable vs. 28% unfavorable. For Gov. Romney, the divide was 15%
favorable to 37% unfavorable.
Coverage by Fox News and MSNBC became more politically
polarized as the race drew to a close. In the final week, Fox's unfavorable
coverage of Obama increased from 47% to 56%, while MSNBC's unfavorable coverage
of Romney grew from 57% to 68%.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.