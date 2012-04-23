Pew: President Draws A Critical Crowd During Primaries

The

candidate whose media coverage during the Republican primary season that has

been the most negative is not Newt Gingrich or Rick Santorum or Mitt Romney.

It's President Barack Obama.

According to a just-released study by the Pew Research Center's Project for

Excellence in Journalism, the President's negative coverage has exceeded his

positive in 14 of the past 15 weeks. For Romney -- his almost certain opponent

in the general campaign -- that number was six of 15 weeks with more negative

coverage, with coverage for four of the remaining nine weeks about evenly split

between negative and positive.

The study suggests the President's negative

coverage was the result of several factors, including the criticism leveled at

him by Republican candidates as well as coverage of the "tenuous"

economy, challenges to healthcare legislation, continued unemployment, and the

recent spike in gas prices that had some second guessing his energy policy.

Those findings are according to

computer-assisted coding of more than 11,000 outlets (RSS feeds from local news

sites including TV and radio stations), plus a human content analysis of 52

news outlets (included in that 11,000 total) between Nov. 1 and April 15.

According to the study, Romney's coverage

began to turn much more positive after the win in his home state of Michigan Feb. 28, when that

coverage began portraying him as the inevitable choice, while Rick Santorum's

coverage began to shrink and turn more negative. An analysis of national cable

and broadcast TV news programs showed that the week after Michigan, references to

terms such as "delegate math" and "mathematical inevitability" had increased

twelvefold.

So-called horserace coverage -- strategy,

momentum, polls, advertising and fundraising -- continued to far outpace policy

and public record, accounting for 64% of the coverage compared to 12% on their

personal lives, 11% on policy and only 6% on their public records.

But that is actually about twice as much coverage

of policy and public records (28%) collectively than in the 2008 presidential

campaign (11% in the Republican primaries in 2008 and 15% in the contested

Democratic primaries).

Among the other findings: