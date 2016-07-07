Pew: Majority of Both Parties Dissatisfied With Candidates

As the presidential nominating conventions approach, a new Pew Research Center study finds general dissatisfaction with both candidates among the rank and file of their own parties.

Pew said that overall satisfaction is at its lowest point in two decades, with 43% of Democrats satisfied with their choice for President and only 40% of Republicans.

Four out of 10 voters say it is tough to pick between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the presumptive nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively, because "neither would make a good President."

Only 11% say the choice is tough because either would make a good President. More than 50% of respondents from both parties (55% of Republicans, 50% of Democrats) said their vote is against the opponent rather than for their own candidate.

Only 27% of the respondents said they thought the campaigns were focused on "important policy debates."

At least this unusual political season has kept voters' attention. Eight out of 10 say they have given "a lot of thought" to the election, the most in any campaign since 1992 and up from 67% at this time in 2012.

The survey found that 51% of registered voters polled would vote for Clinton, while 42% would support Trump.

The survey was conducted June 15-26 among 2,245 adults, including 1,655 registered voters.