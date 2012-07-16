Pew: Fox News Clips Get YouTube Spotlight

The top U.S. source of

news-related video clips on YouTube over the past 15 months was Fox News, but

most of those were clips from Fox News talk shows posted by individuals

commenting on them, often critically.

That is according to a new Pew Research Center study of the impact

of YouTube on the news business, which according to Pew is large and

potentially transformative.

According

to Pew's Project for Excellence in journalism, the "Top News Organization

Producers on YouTube," by which it means organization whose footage was

posted on YouTube, not necessarily by that organization or with its permission,

was Russia Today,

with a whopping 8.6% of the top five videos each week between January

2011-March 2012.

Fox

News came in second with 3.1% of the most-viewed clips. According to the study,

more than half were posted by viewers, not Fox, and were critical of the

comments, almost all of which were made on Fox News talk shows -- Tucker

Carlson subbing for Sean Hannity in one case, Hank Williams Jr. on Fox & Friends in another, for

example.

U.S. news organizations

claimed six of the top 10 spots according to percentage of most-viewed videos,

although Pew included the White House in that "news organization"

category. The White House has arguably become an online news producer,

featuring West Wing Week, a slickly packaged, narrated weekly roundup of White

House events and plugs for programs done in the style of a newscast and

featured on the White House Web site as well as YouTube.

ABC

News was number three with 1.5%, tied with the White House, BBC and AP. C-SPAN and CNN were tied for

fifth at 1.2%.

The

posting of Fox News content by individuals illustrates what Pew called the

"complex, symbiotic relationship has developed between citizens and news

organizations on YouTube." Pew says that relationship is approaching the

"continuous dialogue" model of journalism many predicted would be the

fruits of the growth of online news. But the big downside for established news

organizations looking to monetize their content online is found in the Pew

conclusion that "clear ethical standards have not developed about how to

attribute the video content moving through the synergistic sharing loop."

But

the ethical confusion is apparently not confined to individuals. "News

organizations sometimes post content that was apparently captured by citizen

eyewitnesses without any clear attribution as to the original

producer," say Pew researchers. "Citizens are posting copyrighted

material without permission, and the creator of some material cannot be

identified. All this creates the potential for news to be manufactured, or even

falsified, without giving audiences much ability to know who produced it or how

to verify it."

For

all of YouTube's drawing power -- it is the third-most-visited site behind

Google (which owns YouTube) and Facebook with over four billion daily views by

its own accounting--conventional news still draws more eyeballs.

While

the top 20 news videos of the past 15 months -- all of the tsunami in Japan -- drew a total of 96

million views, Pew points out that almost 22 million people a night watch the

nightly network newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC, with more tuning in to local TV

news. But in this on-demand environment, Pew suggests the value added is that

YouTube is "a place where consumers can determine the news agenda for

themselves and watch the videos at their own convenience."

The

rise of YouTube is a challenge and opportunity for the news business, the study

suggests. The opportunity is the chance to grow audiences, build brands and

generate some new revenue. CBS, for example, is a member of YouTube's Partner

Program,

in which the site shares revenues with CBS to promote content creation, and

many other news organizations have their own YouTube channels.

The

challenge is adapting and understanding the new video-sharing platform, as well

as the issues of monetizing and protecting content.

While

the study points out that entertainment video hit are often driven by stars,

the "lure of personality" is less of a draw for news. A majority of

news clips (65%) did not feature an individual. But there is an exception:

Philip Franchina (Philip DeFranco), who Pew describes as a YouTube phenomenon and

at least one web-friendly teenager polled by this reporter cites as her

principal source of news along with Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

DeFranco

claims a number of the top-viewed news clips with his quick-cut, often scatological,

frequently biting observations on the news and the passing pop culture parade.

According

to one study, his channel is the 16th most-watched on YouTube with north of 2

million subs, though he will no longer figure in studies of news viewing. For

the first half of 2011, nine of his videos made it to the weekly top-five most

watched, but a year ago he switched his tag from news and politics to

entertainment. Absent that, said Pew, his vlog would have claimed more top

spots.

Among

the other key survey takeaways:

The

most popular news videos tended to depict natural disasters or political

upheaval-usually featuring intense visuals.

News

events are inherently more ephemeral than other kinds of information, but at

any given moment news can outpace even the biggest entertainment videos.

Citizens

play a substantial role in supplying and producing footage.

Citizens

are also responsible for posting a good deal of the videos originally produced

by news outlets [39% of footage from news outlets was posted by individuals].

The

most popular news videos are a mix of edited and raw footage.

Unlike

in traditional TV news, the lengths of the most popular news videos on YouTube

vary greatly.

For

the survey, Pew examined 260 different videos, identified by tracking the five

most-viewed videos each week on YouTube, "analyzing the nature of the

video, the topics that were viewed most often, who produced them and who posted

them."