Pew Analysis: Media Accentuate Negative in Presidential Campaign

The news media's portrayal of the character

and records of the two presidential candidates has been primarily negative,

according to a new Pew Research Center content analysis of a

10-week period from May 29 to Aug. 5. In addition, campaign ad themes do not

appear to be translating into the news narrative.

The

study found that 72% of the coverage of Obama has been negative, and 71% of the

coverage of Mitt Romney.

The

most prevalent negative assertions about President Obama in those stories on

talk programs have been that the administration has failed to do enough to fix

the economy. Romney's biggest knock was that he was a "callous

'vulture' capitalist."

"As

the candidates try to re-introduce themselves to voters, the study shows that

the press has delivered these voters a remarkably negative story for both Obama

and Romney," said PEJ associate director Mark Jurkowitz, in a statement. Pew

said the campaign coverage has been more negative than in 2008 and 2000, and

comparable to the 2004 campaign that prominently featured the "Swift

Boat" attacks on John Kerry.

The

study also found that more of what the public hears about candidates is coming

from the campaigns rather than journalists acting as reporters, which it

suggests may be a factor of news cutbacks.

According

to the Pew analysis, only 3% of assertions about President Obama included the

idea that he cares about regular folks, which has been one of his major ad

messages. Romney ads have been promoting his ability to fix economic problems --

the Olympics, the Massachusetts budget when he was

governor -- but the study found that only 10% of assertions affirmed that,

while almost as many (8%) disputed that claim.

The

study highlights coverage on three major cable news nets, pointing out that Fox

and MSNBC are mirror images of one another, while CNN is more in line with the

media narrative in the general national news population.

According

to the study, while Fox has provided a "mixed" view of Romney

(actually more negative assertions [56%, than positive [44%], its assessment of

President Obama's record and character have been negative by a ratio of six to

one (86% negative to 14% positive). MSNBC, by contrast, has been about as

critical of Romney (88% negative to 12% positive) and its Obama assertions only

slightly more positive (54%) than negative (46%).