Pew: Al Jazeera America's Syria Coverage In Line With CNN, Fox

Pew Research Center's Project for

Excellence in Journalism says a new report shows that Al Jazeera America's focus in its

coverage of the Syrian chemical attack story is in line with those of its U.S. cable news

competition.

Calling that story

the first mega-story to break since Al Jazeera America launched Aug. 20 and an

early test of whether it would provide "a U.S. perspective or provide an

alternative, more global, view," Pew researchers concluded that "if

Syrian coverage is any indication, Al Jazeera America is targeting its

programming at the domestic U.S. audience its owner has long tried to

reach."

Pew said that

according to its analysis of cable news coverage of the story, Al Jazeera America's Focus, key

messages and "mix of reporting and opinion" was "largely in

sync" with U.S. cable nets CNN,

MSNBC, and Fox.

There has been some

concern that Al Jazeera would bring a Middle East-centric view to its

U.S.-based and targetted channel.

Al Jazeera America devoted the

majority of its coverage to the debate over whether the U.S. should get

involved, just like the other news operations. It cited the same

sources--American politicians and policymakers--and

the most common message conveyed in the coverage--that the U.S. should get

involved--was also the same one conveyed on CNN, Fox, and MSNBC.

The study also found

that despite access to more than 60 international bureaus, about three-quarters

(76%) of Al Jazeera America's stories originated from either Washington or New

York City, its two headquarters, which was more than CNN (71%), though less

than MSNBC (85%) or Fox News (94%).

Al Jazeera America was pleased with

the findings.

"The Pew Research

Center's report on how Al Jazeera America and the other major cable television

news channels have covered the Syria story over the past few weeks validates

everything we have been saying about the high quality journalism Al Jazeera

America provides to its viewers," said network president Kate O'Brian in a

statement. "As the report indicates, Al Jazeera America's coverage shows

that is an American news channel that provides unbiased, fact-based reporting

that doesn't have a partisan or other point of view."

O'Brien said she was

particularly pleased with the report's conclusion that her network had a

greater "focus than others on the humanitarian aspects of the story. The

report found that Al Jazeera America framed a small

minority of its stories by the humanitarian crisis in the region. "Seeing

beyond the headlines and statements from politicians and having the largest

global newsgathering capability of any U.S. news channel are

what will most benefit our viewers," she said.

Pew analyzed daytime

and prime time coverage of the story from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31--321 stories and

nearly 21 hours of Syria coverage on talk

and news-oriented cable.