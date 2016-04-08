Petteway Heads Up New Endemol Shine N.A. Division

Endemol Shine North America has named Tamaya Petteway senior VP of its new brand and licensing partnerships division, while Kelly C. Hill has come on board as VP of licensing partnerships. Petteway joined Endemol Shine North America (ESNA) in June 2015 as senior VP, brand integrations and partnerships. She was previously VP, partnership marketing and development, at Universal Music Group. From 2006-2014 she was with CORE Media’s 19 Entertainment.

“Combining the franchise management and brand operations under Tamaya’s guidance in this newly formed division provides our partners with expanded creative resources across a multi-talented group,” said Vivi Zigler, ESNA president of digital, brand and audience development. “Since joining Endemol Shine North America, she has proven herself a strong leader and a creative collaborator to our commercial partners.”

Hill, who will report to Petteway, joins ESNA from the National Hockey League, where she oversaw licensee product development. As VP of licensing, Hill will be responsible for the development of creative licensing partnerships and live events while overseeing product development around the company’s TV and digital series, including MasterChef and The Biggest Loser.

Before joining the NHL, Hill was VP of worldwide licensing at CORE Media Group.

“Having amassed 17 years of experience in domestic and international licensing sales and brand management and having worked with some of the most prominent celebrity, sports, and entertainment icons of all time, Kelly’s knowledge and creativity is a perfect fit to lead our licensing efforts,” said Petteway.