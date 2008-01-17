Peter Pappas Out at Pappas Telecasting

Peter C. Pappas, executive vice president for government affairs and head of Pappas Telecasting’s Washington, D.C., office, is leaving the company Feb. 1. He’s agreed to consult for Pappas.

“Peter has made enormous contributions to our company over the course of the past seven years,” Pappas chairman and CEO Harry J. Pappas. “He has been an influential voice within our senior management team and we have benefited greatly from his tenure with us.”

Peter Pappas called it “a great pleasure and privilege” to work with the senior management crew. “My time with the company has been exciting and challenging,” he said.

Pappas has held the post since October 2004 and had been with the company since 2000. Before that, he was associate chief of the FCC's International Bureau. He also held posts at the State Department and the White House.

Pappas Telecasting owns 27 TV stations. The company announced last month that it was retaining a financial firm to consider strategic alternatives for the broadcaster.