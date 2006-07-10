Peter MacNicol Joins 24

Peter MacNicol (Ally McBeal) has joined the cast for season six of Fox’s 24, portraying a high-ranking government official.

MacNicol recently made a guest appearance on ABC’s Boston Legal and has a recurring role on CBS’ Numb3rs. His film credits include Sophie's Choice (Stingo).

The Emmy-winning actor joins a show that recently led all network television series with 12 Emmy Award nominations. It returns in January.