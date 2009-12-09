Peter Gammons Lands at MLB Network, NESN
By Alex Weprin
Just hours after announcing that he would be departing hishome for 20 years ESPN, baseball analyst Peter Gammons says he has signed deals
with regional sports channel New England Sports Network (NESN) and MLB Network.
Gammons, who was once a Red Sox beat reporter for the Boston Globe before joining ESPN, will
contribute to NESN's pre and post-game coverage during the season, and will
also appear on Red Sox Hot Stove and Red Sox Spring Break Live. He will also
contribute articles to NESN.com.
"This is
a great day for our fans. Peter is the most respected and relied upon baseball
journalist in the country," said Sean McGrail, NESN President and CEO. "Peter
brings to our baseball coverage a depth of knowledge and experience unmatched
in the industry.
At MLB
Network, Gammons will serve as an in-studio analyst on MLB Tonight, MLB Hot Stove
and contribute to the network's 30 Clubs
in 30 Days program come Spring Training. He will also contribute commentary
and articles to MLB.com as part of the site's new columnist initiative.
"It's hard to
imagine a reporter who is more deeply associated with a sport than Peter is
with Major League Baseball," said Tony Petitti, President and Chief Executive
Officer of MLB Network. "Having Peter associated with MLB Network is an
incredible opportunity and another great step for MLB Network as we head into
our second year on January 1."
Gammons has signed
multi-year agreements with both channels.
