Peter Gammons Lands at MLB Network, NESN

Just hours after announcing that he would be departing hishome for 20 years ESPN, baseball analyst Peter Gammons says he has signed deals

with regional sports channel New England Sports Network (NESN) and MLB Network.

Gammons, who was once a Red Sox beat reporter for the Boston Globe before joining ESPN, will

contribute to NESN's pre and post-game coverage during the season, and will

also appear on Red Sox Hot Stove and Red Sox Spring Break Live. He will also

contribute articles to NESN.com.

"This is

a great day for our fans. Peter is the most respected and relied upon baseball

journalist in the country," said Sean McGrail, NESN President and CEO. "Peter

brings to our baseball coverage a depth of knowledge and experience unmatched

in the industry.

At MLB

Network, Gammons will serve as an in-studio analyst on MLB Tonight, MLB Hot Stove

and contribute to the network's 30 Clubs

in 30 Days program come Spring Training. He will also contribute commentary

and articles to MLB.com as part of the site's new columnist initiative.

"It's hard to

imagine a reporter who is more deeply associated with a sport than Peter is

with Major League Baseball," said Tony Petitti, President and Chief Executive

Officer of MLB Network. "Having Peter associated with MLB Network is an

incredible opportunity and another great step for MLB Network as we head into

our second year on January 1."

Gammons has signed

multi-year agreements with both channels.