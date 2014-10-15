Peter Dobrow Joins mun2 As VP, Communications

mun2, NBCUniversal’s Hispanic cable network, has appointed Peter Dobrow as vice president, communications.

The network said Dobrow, who will report to mun2 president Ruben Mendiola, will work closely with the network’s leadership and Alfredo Richard, NBCU’s SVP, corporate communications at Hispanic enterprises and content, to develop and execute strategic communications plans, including trade and consumer media relations, internal communications and corporate brand positioning.

Dobrow will be responsible for the conception, planning and implementation of strategic, high profile publicity campaigns for the network’s talent and content, and will be an instrumental part of the team that will develop and establish the network’s corporate and brand identity moving forward.

