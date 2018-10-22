Perry Sook to Get Golden Mike From Broadcasters Foundation

Perry Sook, founder/chairman/CEO of Nexstar Media Group, will receive the 2019 Golden Mike Award March 6 from the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The Broadcasters Foundation, which helps broadcasters in need, will award Sook at The Plaza in New York.

“Perry has led the growth of Nexstar with vision and resolve that has benefited the entire television industry,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “As a member of our board, he has championed our mission of helping broadcasters in acute need and spread the word about the assistance we can provide. He is admired among his colleagues, and it is a privilege to honor him.”

Sook founded Nexstar in 1996 with one television station in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Today, Nexstar includes 171 stations reaching 100 markets and annual revenue in excess of $2.3 billion.

Related: Nexstar Stock Rises on Buyout Talk

“There is no greater testament to broadcasters’ commitment to public service than in times of emergency,” said Sook. “From hurricanes to wildfires, news teams across the country consistently brave extremely dangerous conditions to deliver life-saving news coverage and information to local communities. Many of us at Nexstar have experienced firsthand the devastating effects and extensive damage caused by severe weather and other unforeseen events. That is why we are proud to support the important work of the Broadcasters Foundation in providing both one-time emergency aid and ongoing monthly grants to help our colleagues most in need.”

Sook thanked Mason and the Foundation for the honor.

Previous Golden Mike recipients include Emily Barr, David Barrett, Michael Bloomberg, Bob Pittman and Gordon Smith.

Sook is chairman of the CBS Affiliates board, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) board and The Ohio University Foundation board. He is also a board member of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Broadcasters Foundation of America. Sook was named 2009 Broadcaster of the Year by B&C and was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2014.