Perrette Upped at NBC

As NBC continues to restructure its senior executive team, the company has promoted Jean-Briac (J.B.) Perrette to President, Digital Distribution. Perrette, an NBC executive since 2000, will report to Chief Digital Officer George Kliavkoff, and will oversee distribution of the company's TV content to digital platforms including interactive TV, wireless, on-demand and IPTV. He will act as the company's main liaison with Internet portals, wireless carriers and new digital companies.



Perrette's promotion completes the distribution of duties previously held by David Zaslav, who announced last month he was leaving his post as NBCU Cable and Domestic TV and New Media Distribution president to become CEO of the Discovery Networks. Perrette was last Senior VP, New Media Distribution, reporting to Zaslav. The promotion formalizes a role he has already had, overseeing digital deals with various new media in his last role, Senior VP, New Media Distribution.



Since Zaslav's announcement, NBC has parceled his duties out amongst several other senior executives. Bridget Baker was upped from executive VP, cable distribution, to president, NBC Universal Television Networks Distribution; stations chief Jay Ireland took on domestic first-run syndication of TV programming; Marc Graboff, President, NBC U TV, West Coast, added oversight of Domestic TV Distribution to his duties.



Perrette joined NBC in 2000 as a business development executive and moved up to be CFO of Bravo after NBC acquired the network in 2002. When NBC acquired the entertainment arm of Vivendi Universal in May, 2004, he oversaw the integration of the two companies' cable divisions.



As part of the promotion, Perrette will now also oversee strategic partnerships and cable partnerships, including NBC U's investment in A&E Networks, the Sundance Channel and others, reporting to Jeff Zucker.



Continuing to report to Perrette are New Media Distribution VPs Michael Bonner and Ronald Lamprecht, VP VOD Marketing Stacy Melle, and now reporting to him is Wireless VP Salil Dalvi.



