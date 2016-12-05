Perlmutter Named Senior VP at Condé Nast Entertainment

Bruce Perlmutter has been named senior VP of production at Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE), a new role at the company that will see him oversee production of its digital video content. Perlmutter, former senior VP at Revolt and E!, most recently produced BuzzFeed’s live election night coverage, as well as Fox’s “Heaven Sent” live skydiving event.

“Bruce has extensive experience producing content for next-generation audiences across multiple platforms and formats,” said Dawn Ostroff, president of CNE. “Our digital video network is ranked first in the Lifestyle Category, with premium programming designed to engage and inspire our affluent millennial audience. Bruce’s savvy production expertise will help us grow our network as digital video enters the next phase of its evolution.”

CNE produces more than 5,000 original digital content pieces per year, including documentaries, animation, comedies and how-to.

“CNE has created a world-class digital video network and I’m looking forward to working with the team, which has some of the most creative talent in the business,” said Perlmutter. “Consumers have changed the old definitions of content and CNE was one of the early pioneers recognizing that, which gives us tremendous advantages among audiences and in how we work with our advertising partners.”