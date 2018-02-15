PeopleTV Premieres ‘Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories’ Feb. 15

PeopleTV debuts a couple of new series Feb. 15, as Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories, which PeopleTV calls “an in-depth series based on Entertainment Weekly’s immensely popular franchise,” rolls on the streaming network. Each episode looks at some of Hollywood’s strange tales.



It will also offer Couch Surfing, with guest Thomas Haden Church, Feb. 15. Lola Ogunnaike hosts. Haden Church currently starts in HBO’s Divorce.



PeopleTV is an ad-supported joint venture between People and Entertainment Weekly.



The premiere of Hollywood’s Greatest Untold Stories offers a close-up of the Oscars. Baz Luhrmann, Corey Feldman and Hayley Mills offer their insights, including Luhrman breaking down 2009 Oscars host Hugh Jackman’s musical number.



Other original series on PeopleTV include The Jess Cagle Interview and People Now.