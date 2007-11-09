People's Choice Awards Nominees Named

Nominees for the People's Choice Awards were announced in Los Angeles Friday, with Fox sweeping the animated category and the favorite new drama and comedy categories featuring what seemed to be every new show possible.

In fact, virtually all of the new broadcast-network shows were included (see below) so that viewers have more chance to sample the new shows and can vote up until the night before the awards. In all of the other categories, only the top three shows in each category were nominated.

The awards will be given out Jan. 8 at the Shrine Auditorium and in front of a CBS audience.

The nominees were selected by a panel of viewers offered choices from among the highest-rated TV shows, with fans now able to vote for the winners online.

The series in Fox's Sunday-night animated lineup -- Family Guy, King of the Hill and The Simpsons -- were the only nominees for best animated sitcom.

A full nomination list for the TV category follows:

• Favorite TV Drama: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, House, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

• Favorite TV Comedy: The King ofQueens, My Name Is Earl, Two and a Half Men

• Favorite Animated TV Comedy: Family Guy, King of the Hill, The Simpsons

• Favorite Sci-Fi Show: Battlestar Galactica, Doctor Who, Stargate Atlantis

• Favorite Competition/Reality Show: American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

• Favorite Game Show: Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, Deal or No Deal, Jeopardy!

• Favorite Female TV Star: Sally Field, Katherine Heigl, Jennifer Love Hewitt

• Favorite Male TV Star: Patrick Dempsey, Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland

• Favorite Scene-Stealing Star: Richard Belzer, Law & Order:SVU; Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother; Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy

• Favorite Funny Female Star: Ellen DeGeneres, Whoopi Goldberg, Wanda Sykes

• Favorite Funny Male Star: Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Robin Williams

• Favorite Talk-Show Host: Ellen DeGeneres, Jay Leno, Oprah Winfrey

• Favorite New TV Comedy: Aliens in America, Back to You, The Big Bang Theory, Carpoolers, Cavemen, Chuck, Reaper, Samantha Who

• Favorite New TV Drama: Big Shots, Bionic Woman, Cane, Dirty Sexy Money, Gossip Girl, Journeyman, K-Ville, Life, Life Is Wild, Moonlight, Private Practice, Pushing Daisies, Women's Murder Club