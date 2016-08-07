‘The People V. O.J. Simpson’ Grabs TCA Awards Spotlight

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

FX’s limited series The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was the big winner at Saturday’s TCA Awards.

The series won three honors to lead all television shows, including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, and Specials and the Individual Achievement in Drama award given to Sarah Paulson for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark.

FX’s The Americans repeated as the winner in the Outstanding Achievement in Drama category, while ABC’s black-ish received the award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and USA's Mr. Robot won the best new program award.

CBS’ 1970s comedy The Mary Tyler Moore Show was honored with the TCA’s Heritage Award, and legendary actress Lily Tomlin was presented with a Career Achievement Award.

