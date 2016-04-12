‘The People v. O.J.’ Averaging 12.6 Million Total Viewers

The recently concluded limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story averaged 12.6 million total viewers throughout its first eight episodes, adding up linear and non-linear viewing. FX says the number will likely increase when the final two episodes’ ratings are factored in. The network called The People v. O.J. cable’s most watched new series, ahead of USA runner-up Colony and WGN America's Underground.

Based on the Jeffrey Toobin book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the TV series featured a starry cast that included Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, John Travolta as defense attorney Robert Shapiro and Sarah Paulson as prosecutor Marcia Clark.

FX is at work on the next installment in its American Crime Story franchise, which will detail Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

On a Live+7 basis through eight weeks, The People v. O.J. averaged 7.5 million total viewers, including 4 million in the 18-49 demo. On a Live+3 basis, the finale delivered 6.2 million total viewers and 3.3 million adults 18-49.

FX said The People v. O.J. ranks No. 2 in 2016 among all cable series in total viewers and all key demos, behind AMC’s The Walking Dead, which has averaged 18.7 million total viewers.

It represents the most-watched rookie series in FX history in adults 18-49 and total viewers.