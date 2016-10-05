'People’s Choice Awards' Airs Jan. 18 on CBS

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles Jan. 18, starting at 9 p.m. ET, and delayed until then for the west coast. CBS airs the two-hour telecast.

The Microsoft Theater hosts the event, which Mark Burnett, president of MGM Television and Digital, executive produces for the eighth consecutive year. “It is an honor to be back again and work with a team that is one of the finest in the business," said Burnett. "This show is so unique, as the fans get to choose all the winners and it is up to them who comes to the stage. We are looking forward to another great event."

Jane Mun, Kimmie H. Kim and Fred Nelson also return as executive producers.

As the name suggests, The People’s Choice Awards sees fans choose the nominees and winners in movie, music, television and digital categories. Voting runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at www.PeoplesChoice.com. Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.

The event is in its 43rd year. The host has not yet been named. Jane Lynch hosted last year's People's Choice Awards.