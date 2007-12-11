PenthouseTV VOD Service, HD Version Launch

Playboy's rival for the adult-magazine reader followed the bunny into the video space.

New Frontier Media launched a PenthouseTV video-on-demand service to 9 million cable homes, plus an HD version to more than 2 million homes, in what it called a first for the adult VOD market.

Penthouse said it plans to launch a linear channel within the next 18 months.

The company added that even without a TV channel, it has been "one of the top two recognized adult brands across satellite and digital-cable subscribers."