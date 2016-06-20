‘Penny Dreadful’ Goes Out With a Bang

Showtime drama Penny Dreadful’s season finale June 19 ended up being its series finale, wrapping up three seasons from creator John Logan. The series is a co-production between Showtime and Sky, with Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and Timothy Dalton in the cast.

“I created Penny Dreadful to tell the story of a woman grappling with her faith, and with the demons inside her. For me the character of Vanessa Ives is the heart of this series,” said Logan. “From the beginning, I imagined her story would unfold over a three-season arc, ending with Vanessa finally–and triumphantly–finding peace as she returns to her faith. To have had fans that have embraced us so passionately has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

Shot on location in Dublin, the goth series brought together memorable characters in literature, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray and figures from the novel Dracula, in Victorian London.

“John Logan deftly created a truly beautiful, brilliantly-written, epic drama series that has drawn a passionate fan base to our network,” said David Nevins, Showtime Networks president and CEO. “After three fulfilling seasons, John has told the story he set out to tell and brought the series to a close in an incredibly poetic way. It has been an honor to work with him and this amazingly talented cast”

Nevins noted that Logan will write and produce Just Kids, alongside poet Patti Smith, for Showtime.

Penny Dreadful was executive produced by Logan for Desert Wolf Productions, along with Oscar winner Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions, and Karen Richards. The producers had not announced the series' culmination prior to the season finale.