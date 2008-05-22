Penn & Teller: Bullshit! Slated for June Return

The sixth season of Penn & Teller: Bullshit! will premiere on Showtime June 19, the network announced Thursday.

Although it has not garnered the critical acclaim and mainstream popularity of series such as Weeds, Dexter and The Tudors, Bullshit! is Showtime’s longest-running series, having debuted in 2003.

For season six, the magic/comedy duo will tackle topics such as Eastern medicine, world peace and “green” living. The season premiere, “The War on Porn,” will target groups intent on regulating pornography.

Showtime placed an order of 10 half-hour episodes for the season.