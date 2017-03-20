Penélope Cruz to Play Donatella Versace on ‘American Crime Story’

Academy Award-winning actress Penélope Cruz has been cast to play Donatella Versace, the sister of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace, in FX’s Versace: American Crime Story. Versace: American Crime Story is the third installment of the award-winning limited series from executive producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Production of Versace: American Crime Story is scheduled to begin in April and the project will air in 2018.

Versace: American Crime Story is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.



Donatella Versace was a fashion designer too.



Cruz is the first actress from Spain to be nominated for and win an Academy Award. Her filmwork includes All the Pretty Horses, Woman on Top and All About My Mother.

In 2009, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the Woody Allen film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, along with a BAFTA, an NYFCC and an NBR Award.

In 2011, Cruz starred in the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, followed by To Rome with Love, The Counselor and Twice Born. In 2016, Cruz starred in Zoolander 2, The Brothers Grimsby and went on to produce and star in Ma Ma and appear in The Queen of Spain.

In 2016, she finished production on Escobar and Murder on the Orient Express.