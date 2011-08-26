Pelley to Anchor Sunday Special Report on Hurricane

Scott Pelley will anchor a CBS News special report on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. ET with the latest information on Hurricane Irene.

The hour-long broadcast, titled "Irene Strikes," will have CBS News correspondents reporting from various locations on the East Coast.

In addition, Pelley will anchor Friday's CBS Evening News from Battery Park in New York City. Battery Park City, along with other low-lying areas of the five boroughs, has been given a mandatory evacuation order, with Mayor Michael Bloomberg instructing residents to leave by 5 p.m. on Saturday.