Pelley to Anchor 'Evening News' From Afghanistan
Scott Pelley will anchor the CBS Evening News from the Forward Operating Base of the 10th Mountain Division in Kandahar, Afghanistan next Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 3-4).
The war in Afghanistan began on Oct. 7, 2001 with the launch of Operation "Enduring Freedom," a joint military response with the U.K. to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Pelley will report on the war's impact in the region after ten years.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.