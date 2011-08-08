Pelley to Anchor 'CBS Evening News' in Kenya Monday

Scott Pelley will anchor the CBS Evening News from Kenya Monday night as the humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa worsens.



CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta just arrived in-country Monday. Anderson Cooper will anchor Anderson Cooper 360 live from Africa on Monday.



CNN reported Monday that 30,000 children had died of starvation in the past three months and some 12 million people were at risk in the famine-ravaged region.



The U.S. is preparing to announce a $100 million aid infusion for famine relief in Somalia, according to the Associated Press.

ABC points out that it has been covering the story extensively, including a July 16 reoprt from the Dadaab refugee camp and sending David Muir to Kenya July 25, which it says made him the first American anchor to report from there, as well as from Somalia a week later.