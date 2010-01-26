PEJ News Index: Scott Brown Edges President Obama as Top Newsmaker of Week

NBC's Nightly News with Brian

Williams was the top-rated evening newscast for the week ended Jan 22. The

broadcast averaged 10.2 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. ABC's World

News with Diane Sawyer averaged 8.5 million viewers followed by the CBS

Evening News with Katie Couric, with 6.5 million viewers.

All of the broadcasts continued to

report on the devastation in Haiti.

But considerable time was also spent on Republican Scott

Brown's victory in the Jan. 19 special Senate election in Massachusetts.

(According to the Project for Excellence in Journalism's weekly news

index, Brown was the top newsmaker of the week, edging out President

Obama).

Based on season-to-date

averages, all broadcasts posted gains last week. But NBC's Nightly

News is the only one to post year-to-year gains, actually growing 2%

among total viewers compared to the same week last year when the inauguration

of President Obama was drawing viewers to news. ABC's World News is

down 7% year-to-year and the CBS Evening News is down 8%.