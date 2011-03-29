PEJ News Index: Libya Tops National News Coverage

Libya was the top news

story last week in terms of major nation media coverage, and by a wide margin,

overtaking the nuclear aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

But the biggest domestic story was not the economy or a potential budget battle

on the Hill but the death of iconic actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Libya occupied 47% of

the news hole of those major outlets compared to only 15% for Japan, the

reverse of the week before, when Japan had a 57% share and Libya only 17%.

Taylors' death was the third biggest story at 7%, topping the economy at 6% and

sleeping air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport in Washington at

2%.

That is according to the

latest Project For Excellence in Journalism News Coverage Index for March

21-27.

The index looks at

stores from 52 national news outlets in online, network TV, cable, radio and

print.