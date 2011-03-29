PEJ News Index: Libya Tops National News Coverage
Libya was the top news
story last week in terms of major nation media coverage, and by a wide margin,
overtaking the nuclear aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
But the biggest domestic story was not the economy or a potential budget battle
on the Hill but the death of iconic actress Elizabeth Taylor.
Libya occupied 47% of
the news hole of those major outlets compared to only 15% for Japan, the
reverse of the week before, when Japan had a 57% share and Libya only 17%.
Taylors' death was the third biggest story at 7%, topping the economy at 6% and
sleeping air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport in Washington at
2%.
That is according to the
latest Project For Excellence in Journalism News Coverage Index for March
21-27.
The index looks at
stores from 52 national news outlets in online, network TV, cable, radio and
print.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.