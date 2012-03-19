PEJ: Network News AudienceGrew in 2011 for First Time in a Decade

Driven by a flurry of

international news events like the Arab Spring uprising, tsunami disaster in

Japan and the killing of Osama bin Laden, every sector of television news

gained audience in 2011, including a 5% uptick among the three network news

outlets, their first sign of growth in a decade, according to the 2012 State of

the News Media report by Pew Research Center's Project for Excellence in

Journalism released Monday.

Broken down by daypart,

average evening news viewership increased 4.5% across the three networks,

representing a gain of 972,000 viewers over 2010, according to the study. Growth

at each of the programs was inversely proportional to their ranking, with

ratings leader NBC Nightly News with

Brian Williams increasing the least (2.9%), ABC's World News with Diane Sawyer climbing 5.3% to remain at number two,

while the CBS Evening News, where

Scott Pelley replaced Katie Couric as anchor in June, grew the most (5.8%).

Total growth was slightly

greater in the mornings, where an average of 13.1 million people watched either

NBC's Today, ABC's Good Morning America or the now-defunct CBS

Early Show, an increase of 5.4% over

the prior year. It was the first time the audience for morning news grew in

seven years, according to the study. GMA

had the most growth (up 10% to 4.8 million viewers), Today ticked up 2% to 5.4 million viewers and The Early Show (which re-launched as CBS This Morning in January 2012) was flat at 2.9 million viewers.

But the report cautioned that

the increased audience may not be sustained through 2012, saying that "[m]uch

of the growth may be short-lived, a function of big, visually oriented news

stories rather than change in habits."

The viewership gains were also not met with equal

improvement in advertising revenue at the network news divisions, where PEJ

estimates revenue grew between 1% and 2.5%. It reports that both ABC and NBC

News both benefited from broadcast ad revenue increases at their networks,

while NBC News, whose non-news primetime continued to slump in 2011, drew its

income from its cable news channels MSNBC and CNBC.

Besides a busy news

year, viewership gains could also have been driven by changes behind the scenes

and in front of the camera, with the study noting that "the three network news

divisions, which for decades were hard to tell apart except for the faces on

air, began to distinguish themselves from one another in what they defined as

news."

New senior leadership

was installed at ABC News (Ben Sherwood) and CBS News (Jeff Fager and David

Rhodes) and all three evening news programs changed executive producers

(Michael Corn at World News, Patricia

Shevlin at Evening News and Patrick

Burkey at Nightly News). In the

mornings, Ann Curry replaced Meredith Vieira on Today, GMA added Josh

Elliot and Lara Spencer and CBS overhauled its morning lineup to the team of

Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Erica Hill – all of which are sure to have further

ratings implications in 2012.