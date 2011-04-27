PEJ: Majority Not Planning to Watch Royal Nuptials

A majority of news

consumers (78%) say they have not been paying much attention to the media

run-up to the royal wedding Friday. That interest will likely grow somewhat for

the actual "I do's," but remain a distinct minority.

That is according to the

Project for Excellence in Journalism's (PEJ) News Interest Index for April

21-25.

A majority (64% of respondents) said there had been too much coverage of the

wedding preliminaries.

Despite that

finding, PEJ said it expects the actual Friday wedding (April 29) to

attract a "sizeable" U.S. audience, particularly among older women.

About a third of women 50 and over said they planned to watch. The overall

figure was only 19%, however, and that will be divided over a host of nets

planning to cover the event, including all the major broadcast nets and many

cable news outlets.

Asked how closely they

were following news about the wedding of Prince William and fiancÃ©e Kate

Middleton, only 8% said very closely and 13% fairly closely, while 25% said not

too closely and 63% said not at all closely.

The news interest survey

was of 1,001 adults 18-plus contacted by phone--landline and cell.