PEJ: JapanStory is Top Blog Link

Japan

was the hottest topic in the blogosphere for the survey period of April 4-8 with

28% of blog news links to stories about the ongoing aftermath of the

earthquake/tsunami/nuclear meltdown.

That is according to the most recent Project for Excellence

in Journalism New Media Index.

Number two on that online hit parade was global warming at

25% of links, driven by congressional testimony from a physicist who had been

expected to downplay global warming but instead said early returns from a study

supported the theory.

That story got "almost no coverage in the mainstream media, PEJ

noted.

Blogging on Japan

featured skepticism that Japanese citizens were being told the truth about the

catastrophe. Atsushi Shibata, senior media analyst for Japanese broadcaster

NHK, told B&C/Multi he spent 10 days in Sendai,

one of the hardest-hit cities reporting on the aftermath. "Most of the

Japanese realize how horrific the tsunami is," he said in an e-mail late

Thursday. "It will take years before Japan

will recover from this massive disaster."

Tops on Twitter--10% of the news links--was a story about

Google's YouTube spending $100 million to create original programming complete

with advertising. Google has been pushing hard to free up spectrum from

traditional original-programmers-with-advertising--broadcasters--so it can be

turned over to broadband use, including for bandwidth-hungry online video

delivery.

The top YouTube video was Egyptian protesting, but in

this case the high official being asked to leave was a soccer referee. The

most-viewed video was of a game in Eqypt between Tunisia's Club Africain and the home team, Egypt's Zamalek, whose apparently winning goal was waived

off, causing the fans to storm the field and force the referee to flee.

It is the second time in four weeks that a soccer video has scored on YouTube.

A clip of a player kicking an owl mascot in Columbia (it died) was the top