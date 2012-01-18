PEJ: Bain is No Boon for Romney

The

observation that the head highest above the trench draws the most fire appears

to be playing out in the Republican presidential contest.

According

to the first installment of a Project for Excellence in Journalism campaign

news analysis,

after winning in Iowa and New Hampshire, Mitt

Romney has drawn more negative news coverage as he enters Saturday's (Jan. 21)

primary in South Carolina that at any other time

in the race.

That

coverage has been driven by Romney's career at investment firm Bain Capital.

Romney's negative coverage percentage was at 41% for the week of Jan. 9-15

compared to a 30% positive number. That positive was actually up from 25% the

week before, but the spread increased because the negative number was up 16

percentage points from the 26% figure the week before.

The

most positive coverage went to Ron Paul, with a 45% positive vs. 12% negative

spread.

Newt

Gingrich coverage is becoming more neutral, although negative (27%) still outweighs

the positive (20%), while Perry gets the unwanted prize for largest spread

between negative and positive among the Republican candidates, with 37% of the

coverage negative to only 19% positive.

Rick

Santorum apparently got little bump from almost winning Iowa. His coverage was

actually more negative afterwards (head above the trench?) and after his

fifth-place finish in Iowa, coverage, good or bad,

"plummeted," said PEJ.

Romney

has also risen in the ranks of online coverage. He is now the most-searched-for

candidate on Google and has topped Ron Paul as the candidate whose YouTube

channel got the most viewers. He also retained his standing atop the candidate

with the most mentions on Google News.