Pegram to Run WFTS

Richard Pegram III was named vice president and general manager of E.W. Scripps station WFTS Tampa, Fla.

Pegram, 56, spent 13 years at WTHR Indianapolis and another 13 at WTVR Richmond, Va. He starts in Tampa May 28.

“For more than a quarter of a century, Rich Pegram’s name has been synonymous in broadcast circles with excellence and leadership,” Scripps Television Station Group senior vice president Bill Peterson said. “His trophy case is filled with the most prestigious awards in the industry, and he knows how to take share from competitors in the market. More important, his emphasis on high-quality local news and his belief in operating a powerful Internet business will make WFTS even more valuable to Tampa.”

Pegram was on the Indiana Association of Broadcasters’ board from 1999-2007 and the Virginia Association of Broadcasters’ board from 1989-94. He also served as chairman of both boards.