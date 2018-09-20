Peele to Host ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot on CBS All Access

In addition to being executive producer, Jordan Peele will be host and narrator of The Twilight Zone when CBS All Access reboots the creepy anthology series. Production starts this fall and it premieres in 2019.

The original Twilight Zone premiered in 1959 and ran until 1964. Rod Serling was host and narrator. All episodes are available on CBS All Access, the network’s subscription streaming service.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” said Peele. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

The rebooted Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg are executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

Peele was on the Comedy Central series Key & Peele. He directed the hit film Get Out.