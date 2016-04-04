Pedowitz Signs New Deal to Stay Atop CW

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW network, has signed a multi-year deal to continue as president. He took on the job in 2011, overseeing all aspects of the network, including programming and sales.

Pedowitz has focused on broadening the network’s audience beyond its young female origins, launching a summer schedule, and becoming more aggressive in the digital and social media space. The CW also launched its digital studio, CW Seed.

The CW won its first ever Golden Globe Awards, its Monday comedies winning back to back trophies for Best Actress in a Comedy: Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin in 2015 and Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in 2016. Critically appreciated, Crazy Ex has struggled to deliver strong ratings in its rookie season.

Last month, CW renewed 11 primetime series, including all shows currently on the air. That group includes DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season 2), Jane the Virgin (season 3) and The Flash (season 3).

The network’s top three shows this season in total viewers (based on live+7) are The Flash at 5.67 million, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 4 million and Arrow at just shy of 4 million.

Pedowitz was president of ABC Studios from 2004 to 2009. Before joining The CW, Pedowitz helmed an independent production banner, Pine Street Entertainment.

CW is jointly owned by CBS and Warner Bros. Entertainment.