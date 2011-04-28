Pedowitz Named CW President

Former ABC executive Mark Pedowitz

has been named president of The CW, taking over for departing entertainment chief

Dawn Ostroff, the network announced Thursday.

Pedowitz had been rumored to be in

talks for the CW's top job since March. He will assume his new role this month,

overseeing not just programming, as Ostroff did, but adding responsibility for The CW's sales, marketing, distribution, finance, research and

publicity -- business units that previously reported to COO John Matta. Matta now reports to Pedowitz, who will head both the entertainment and business divisions in the new role.

Pedowitz left ABC in October after

19 years with the company. As president of ABC Studios from 2004-09, he oversaw

hit series such as Lost, Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy. Since

February, he has been helming the independent production banner Pine Street

Entertainment on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, Calif.

Ostroff is leaving the network

to relocate to New

York with her

family and will stay on through the end of the current broadcast season in May

to assist in the transition.

"Since its inception, Dawn

and her team have built The CW into a brand-name destination for young female

viewers with franchise shows as well as forward-thinking digital and marketing

campaigns," said Nancy Tellem, the executive who oversees The CW for CBS. "We

now look forward to Mark leading The CW to even greater heights. Mark is

an outstanding executive with a stellar reputation in our entertainment

community. He brings to the table a strong and diverse background as a

business strategist and production executive, as well as a track record of

success in all facets of our industry."

"Mark is a seasoned industry

leader possessing a strategic combination of business savvy and strong

relationships with the creative community," added Bruce Rosenblum, president,

Warner Bros. Television Group. "He's the perfect executive to help us

take the network to the next level: a key content driver with vast experience

in all disciplines."

Ostroff is the longest-serving current broadcast network entertainment president. It is unclear whether she will take the stage at the CW's upfront presentation in May.

Earlier this week, the CW renewed five of its series, including its top-rated shows America's Next Top Model and The Vampire Diaries, as well as Gossip Girl, 90210 and Supernatural.