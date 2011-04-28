Pedowitz Named CW President
Former ABC executive Mark Pedowitz
has been named president of The CW, taking over for departing entertainment chief
Dawn Ostroff, the network announced Thursday.
Pedowitz had been rumored to be in
talks for the CW's top job since March. He will assume his new role this month,
overseeing not just programming, as Ostroff did, but adding responsibility for The CW's sales, marketing, distribution, finance, research and
publicity -- business units that previously reported to COO John Matta. Matta now reports to Pedowitz, who will head both the entertainment and business divisions in the new role.
Pedowitz left ABC in October after
19 years with the company. As president of ABC Studios from 2004-09, he oversaw
hit series such as Lost, Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy. Since
February, he has been helming the independent production banner Pine Street
Entertainment on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, Calif.
Ostroff is leaving the network
to relocate to New
York with her
family and will stay on through the end of the current broadcast season in May
to assist in the transition.
"Since its inception, Dawn
and her team have built The CW into a brand-name destination for young female
viewers with franchise shows as well as forward-thinking digital and marketing
campaigns," said Nancy Tellem, the executive who oversees The CW for CBS. "We
now look forward to Mark leading The CW to even greater heights. Mark is
an outstanding executive with a stellar reputation in our entertainment
community. He brings to the table a strong and diverse background as a
business strategist and production executive, as well as a track record of
success in all facets of our industry."
"Mark is a seasoned industry
leader possessing a strategic combination of business savvy and strong
relationships with the creative community," added Bruce Rosenblum, president,
Warner Bros. Television Group. "He's the perfect executive to help us
take the network to the next level: a key content driver with vast experience
in all disciplines."
Ostroff is the longest-serving current broadcast network entertainment president. It is unclear whether she will take the stage at the CW's upfront presentation in May.
Earlier this week, the CW renewed five of its series, including its top-rated shows America's Next Top Model and The Vampire Diaries, as well as Gossip Girl, 90210 and Supernatural.
