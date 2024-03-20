Peacock’s New ‘Apples Never Fall’ Tops TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Peacock’s Apples Never Fall was the top show in TVision’s Power Score rankings of shows on connected TV for the week of March 11.

All seven episodes of Apples Never Fall, based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel, were released on March 14.

Peacock's The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys also made the Top 20 list.

Netflix’s The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping, which was No. 1 the previous week, slid to No. 5

Rounding out the Top 5 were Netflix’s The Gentlemen, and two Apple TV Plus series: Masters of the Air and Manhunt.

Netflix and Apple TV each had five shows in the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.