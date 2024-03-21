Peacock Unveils New Features for Its 2024 Summer Olympics Bonanza

NBCUniversal on Wednesday revealed multiple new features coming to subscription streaming service, Peacock, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, including the ability to view up to four simultaneous matches at once.

Multiview, a feature already popular on platforms including YouTube TV, allows users to track several different sports simultaneously and “help navigate more than 5,000 hours of live coverage throughout the Games, including all 329 medal events.”

In addition to its multiview display, Peacock viewers will also see expert information about stakes for events, elimination risks and data on competitors.

Users can freely move around Peacock’s multiview, toggle audio and click through in order to dive deeper and watch full screen at any moment. (You can read NBCU's press release here.

Peacock users will also have the ability to browse by sport, athlete or via an interactive schedule in order to decide what to watch.

NBCU also announced a new interactive “live actions” button that allows viewers to choose which events they want to follow, search for specific athletes and navigate primetime programming like Gold Zone.

Providing rolling whip-around coverage from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Gold Zone will follow highlights and exciting moments from various events across the Olympic Games.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

NBCU's coverage caught flack during the delayed Tokyo Games, with viewers, for example, complaining that the broadcaster tape-delayed too many events, and spoiled some of its own tape-delayed coverage.