Peacock Productions Signs Deal with Brian Banks

NBC News’ Peacock Productions announced Friday it has signed Brian Banks to develop an unscripted series.

Banks, who was wrongfully convicted and later exonerated, will develop a series that will investigate one potential case of wrongful conviction.

“Brian has unique insight into the complex world of the criminal justice system,” said Sharon Scott, president and general manager of Peacock Productions. “He spent a decade fighting to clear his name and will draw on that experience during his investigation of one captivating case that has all the drama of a scripted series – except it is real.”

Banks, who verbally committed to a football scholarship with the University of Southern California, was accused of rape in 2002 and sentenced to five years in prison and another five on parole. A decade later, his accuser recanted her accusation and Banks was exonerated. Banks went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons and currently works in the NFL’s corporate headquarters.

“Peacock Productions is renowned for its expertise in the true-crime narrative and is at the forefront of unscripted programming,” said Brian Banks. “I am excited to begin working with Peacock and delve deep into a case, aiming to expose the truth about whether the inmate is rightfully behind bars or if there is reasonable doubt.”