PBS to Unearth Time Team USA

PBS green-lit a primetime series that will put archeologists on the clock as they try to unearth mysteries at excavation sites across the country.

Time Team USA is based on the British series of the same name (except without the "USA," of course).

Archeologists are given 72 hours to dig up artifacts and report their findings, with the help of 3-D computer reconstructions.

The series will be produced by Grahame Dixon, who was a producer on the U.K. version.

The PBS version will be a co-production of Oregon Public Broadcasting and Videotext Communications. OPB is also producer of PBS' History Detectives.

Funding is provided by Britain's Channel Four International, OPB, PBS and viewers.